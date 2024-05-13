Campionato
Lazio-Empoli, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Mandas superlativo salva i biancocelesti, Immobile rimandato. I voti
Di seguito le pagelle dei quotidiani dopo Lazio-Empoli 2-0:
IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Mandas 7,5; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6; Lazzari 5.5, Guendouzi 6 (20′ st Vecino 7), Kamada 7 (43′ st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (20′ st Rovella 5.5), Zaccagni 6 (31′ st Pedro 6.5); Immobile 5.5 (20′ st Castellanos 5,5). All.: Tudor 6,5.
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Mandas 7; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 5.5; Lazzari 5, Guendouzi 6 (20′ st Vecino 6.5), Kamada 7 (43′ st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (20′ st Rovella 5.5), Zaccagni 6.5 (31′ st Pedro 6.5); Immobile 6 (20′ st Castellanos 6). All.: Tudor 6,5.
IL MESSAGGERO – Mandas 8; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6; Lazzari 6, Guendouzi 5 (19’st Vecino 7), Kamada 7 (41’st Cataldi ng), Marusic 6; Zaccagni 6,5 (30’st Pedro 6,5), Felipe 5 (19’st Rovella 6); Immobile 5 (19’st Castellanos 6). All: Tudor 6,5
CORRIERE DELLA SERA – Mandas 7; Patric 7, Romagnoli 5,5, Hysaj 6; Lazzari 6, Guendouzi 5,5 (Vecino 7 21’ st), Kamada 6,5 (Cataldi sv 43’ st), Marusic 6; F. Anderson 5 (Rovella 6 20’ st), Zaccagni 6 (Pedro 6 20’ st); Immobile 5 (Castellanos 6 20’ st). All:: Tudor 6
LA REPUBBLICA – Mandas 8 — Patric 7, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6 — Lazzari 6, Guendouzi 5 (20’ st Vecino 7), Kamada 7 (43’ st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6 — Felipe Anderson 5 (20’ st Rovella 6), Zaccagni 6.5 (31’ st Pedro 6.5) — Immobile 5 (20’ st Castellanos 6). All. Tudor 6.5.
IL TEMPO – Mandas 7.5; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 5.5; Lazzari 5.5, Guendouzi 6 (20’ st Vecino 7), Kamada 6.5 (43’ st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (20′ st Rovella 6), Zaccagni 6 (31’ st Pedro 6.5); Immobile 5.5 (20’ st Castellanos 5.5). All: Tudor 6
LA STAMPA – Mandas 7,5; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6; Lazzari 6, Guendouzi 5,5 (20′ st Vecino 6,5), Kamada 6,5 (43′ st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6; Felipe Anderson 6 (20′ st Rovella 6), Zaccagni 6 (31′ st Pedro 6); Immobile 5 (20′ st Castellanos 5,5). All.: Tudor 6,5.
L’ECO DI BERGAMO – Mandas 7; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6,5, Hysaj 6; Lazzari 6, Guendouzi 6 (20’ st Vecino 7), Kamada 6,5 (43’ st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6; Felipe Anderson 6 (20’ st Rovella 6), Zaccagni 6 (31’ st Pedro 6,5); Immobile 5 (20’ st Castellanos 5,5). All. Tudor 6,5.
IL RESTO DEL CARLINO – Mandas 7; Patric 7, Romagnoli 6.5, Hysaj 6; Lazzari 6, Guendouzi 6 (20’st Vecino 7), Kamada 6.5 (43’st Cataldi sv), Marusic 6; Felipe Anderson 6 (20’ st Rovella 6), Zaccagni 6 (31’st Pedro 6.5); Immobile 5 (20’st Castellanos 5.5). Allenatore: Tudor 6.5