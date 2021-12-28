Connettiti con noi

News

Player of the Year Lazio, chi sarà il vincitore? - VIDEO
Advertisement

Campionato News

Napoli, ancora un positivo al Covid-19: il comunicato del club

Lazio Women News ZOnefootball

Lazio Women, l'addio di Adriana Martin: «Un onore vestire questa maglia» - FOTO

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Calciomercato Lazio, torna di moda Vecino?

Campionato News ZOnefootball

Lazio-Empoli, riecco Businsieme: le info sull'iniziativa

News

Player of the Year Lazio, chi sarà il vincitore? – VIDEO

Pubblicato

1 minuto fa

su

Roma 02/12/2021 - campionato di calcio serie A / Lazio-Udinese / foto Imago/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Francesco Acerbi

Continua sui social il sondaggio per il Player of the Year in casa Lazio: chi sarà il vincitore? Ormai è sfida a due

Continua sui social il sondaggio per il Player of the Year in casa Lazio. Ma chi sarà il vincitore? Ormai è sfida a due:

Come si può notare dai post sui canali social della società biancoceleste il duello è tra Milinkovic e Immobile. Chi la spunterà? Domani ci sarà il responso.

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement

News

Roma 02/12/2021 - campionato di calcio serie A / Lazio-Udinese / foto Imago/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Francesco Acerbi
Roma 02/12/2021 - campionato di calcio serie A / Lazio-Udinese / foto Imago/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Francesco Acerbi
News1 minuto fa Gianpiero Farina

Player of the Year Lazio, chi sarà il vincitore? – VIDEO

ASCOLTA Continua sui social il sondaggio per il Player of the Year in casa Lazio: chi sarà il vincitore? Ormai...
Campionato32 minuti fa Gianpiero Farina

Napoli, ancora un positivo al Covid-19: il comunicato del club

ASCOLTA Ancora un positivo al Covid-19 in casa Napoli: arriva anche il comunicato del club partenopeo sulla questione Ancora un...
Lazio Women2 ore fa Gianpiero Farina

Lazio Women, l’addio di Adriana Martin: «Un onore vestire questa maglia» – FOTO

ASCOLTA Adriana Martin saluta definitivamente la Lazio Women: queste le sue parole di addio alla squadra biancoceleste Adrian Martin saluta...
Calciomercato2 ore fa Gianpiero Farina

Calciomercato Lazio, torna di moda Vecino?

ASCOLTA Vecino potrebbe lasciare l’Inter già nel mercato di gennaio ormai alle porte: tra le pretendenti c’è anche la Lazio?...
Campionato2 ore fa Gianpiero Farina

Lazio-Empoli, riecco Businsieme: le info sull’iniziativa

ASCOLTA Per Lazio-Empoli tornerà l’iniziativa Businsieme: ecco tutte le informazioni sull’iniziativa prevista per il match del 6 gennaio Per Lazio-Empoli...
Advertisement

TV BIANCOCELESTE

Advertisement