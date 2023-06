Calciomercato Lazio, Romano: «Contatti Lotito-Crystal Palace per Zaha»

Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, ci sarebbero stati dei contatti tra la Lazio ed il Crystal Palace per Wilfried Zaha.

Excl: Lazio have now approached Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on potential free deal. Negotiations took place but it’s not an easy deal at this stage. 🔵🇨🇮 #transfers #CPFC

Zaha has many proposals and so will assess his options soon. pic.twitter.com/mMu2G5xrGz

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023