UEFA Awards 2021, Tuchel batte Mancini. Ecco tutti i premi
Calciomercato Lazio, Caicedo ad un passo dal Genoa: i dettagli

Sorteggi Champions League 2021-2022: Inter e Juve ok, Milan girone duro

Allenamento Lazio: seduta tattica in vista dello Spezia, Luiz verso il forfait

Calciomercato Lazio, non solo Kostic: spunta anche Gakpo

Caicedo Genoa più lontani, i liguri puntano altri obiettivi

Tanti auguri a Giuseppe Pancaro: l'ex Lazio compie 50 anni

Lazio-Spezia: cambia la designazione arbitrale - FOTO

Ultime Notizie Serie A: la Juve pensa a sostituire Ronaldo, Veron incorona Correa

Correa saluta: «Tre anni bellissimi, un privilegio far parte della Lazio» FOTO

UEFA Awards 2021, Tuchel batte Mancini. Ecco tutti i premi

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

mancini
Db Firenze 04/09/2020 - Uefa Nations League / Italia-Bosnia Erzegovina / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: Roberto Mancini

In occasione dei sorteggi dei gironi di Champions League ad Istanbul, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards: ecco come è andata

Nel corso dei sorteggi per la fase a girone di Champions League, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards 2021 per i migliori dell’annata. Ecco nel dettaglio tutti i premi assegnati. Tuchel batte Mancini: il ct era tra i candidati al miglior allenatore dell’anno.

Miglior portiere: Mendy (Chelsea)

Miglior difensore: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

 

Miglior centrocampista: Kante (Chelsea)

 

Miglior attaccante: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

 

Miglior giocatore: Chelsea (Chelsea, Italia)

 

Miglior allenatore: Tuchel (Chelsea)

 

 

