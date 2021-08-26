News
UEFA Awards 2021, Tuchel batte Mancini. Ecco tutti i premi
In occasione dei sorteggi dei gironi di Champions League ad Istanbul, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards: ecco come è andata
Nel corso dei sorteggi per la fase a girone di Champions League, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards 2021 per i migliori dell’annata. Ecco nel dettaglio tutti i premi assegnati. Tuchel batte Mancini: il ct era tra i candidati al miglior allenatore dell’anno.
Miglior portiere: Mendy (Chelsea)
🥇 Edouard Mendy is #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season after recording 9 clean sheets in 12 matches! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/1KE2RgTE8a
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
Miglior difensore: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
🥇 Manchester City rock Rúben Dias wins #UCL Defender of the Season! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/cM6ReNY9B7
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
Miglior centrocampista: Kante (Chelsea)
🥇 Magnifique. N’Golo Kanté takes the award for #UCL Midfielder of the Season! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/bwr5ZsfasE
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
Miglior attaccante: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
🥇 Erling Haaland voted #UCL Forward of the Season after firing 10 goals in 8 games! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @BVB pic.twitter.com/mdBCPBV4CF
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
Miglior giocatore: Chelsea (Chelsea, Italia)
🏆 He conquered Europe twice. Bravo, Jorginho – UEFA Men’s Player of the Year! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/7sBtw8A4wy
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
Miglior allenatore: Tuchel (Chelsea)
🏆 A #UCL winner with Chelsea just 4 months after being appointed, Thomas Tuchel is the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/tE1atnxrTD
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021