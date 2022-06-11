Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Milinkovic, bel gesto per l'Ucraina: donata la sua maglia autografata
Advertisement

News ZOnefootball

Marcos Antonio, voglia di Lazio: a lavoro per arrivare pronto in ritiro

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Calciomercato Lazio, cercasi vice Immobile: resta viva l'ipotesi Caputo

News ZOnefootball

Lazio all'attacco: «I nostri tifosi non hanno nulla da imparare da quelli della Roma»

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Calciomercato Lazio, per Cabral si chiede lo sconto allo Sporting: la situazione

News

Milinkovic, bel gesto per l’Ucraina: donata la sua maglia autografata

Pubblicato

47 secondi fa

su

Bel gesto di Sergej Milinkovic per l’Ucraina: il Sergente dona la sua maglia autografata. Il post sui social

Bel gesto di Sergej Milinkovic per l’Ucraina. Infatti il Sergente dona la sua maglia autografata firmata anche da ImmobileReina e Leiva,

La maglia è stata messa all’asta per raccogliere fondi da destinare al supporto delle forze armate ucraine e per gli aiuti umanitari.

Argomenti correlati: