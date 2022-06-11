Milinkovic, bel gesto per l’Ucraina: donata la sua maglia autografata

Bel gesto di Sergej Milinkovic per l’Ucraina. Infatti il Sergente dona la sua maglia autografata firmata anche da Immobile, Reina e Leiva,

La maglia è stata messa all’asta per raccogliere fondi da destinare al supporto delle forze armate ucraine e per gli aiuti umanitari.

⚡️ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic donated his jersey signed by the Lazio team

It is signed by, among others, Immobile, Pepe Reina and Leiva✍️

Money will be transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine & humanitarian aid 💪

Take part in auction, help Ukraine win! 🇺🇦💙💛https://t.co/sFmzEYrcSD pic.twitter.com/xDGrhVRLez

— Tribuna.com Україна (@tribunaua) June 10, 2022