News
Milinkovic, bel gesto per l’Ucraina: donata la sua maglia autografata
Bel gesto di Sergej Milinkovic per l’Ucraina: il Sergente dona la sua maglia autografata. Il post sui social
Bel gesto di Sergej Milinkovic per l’Ucraina. Infatti il Sergente dona la sua maglia autografata firmata anche da Immobile, Reina e Leiva,
La maglia è stata messa all’asta per raccogliere fondi da destinare al supporto delle forze armate ucraine e per gli aiuti umanitari.
⚡️ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic donated his jersey signed by the Lazio team
It is signed by, among others, Immobile, Pepe Reina and Leiva✍️
Money will be transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine & humanitarian aid 💪
Take part in auction, help Ukraine win! 🇺🇦💙💛https://t.co/sFmzEYrcSD pic.twitter.com/xDGrhVRLez
— Tribuna.com Україна (@tribunaua) June 10, 2022