Lazio, Berisha si augura un 2020 pieno di successi

Since day One my family was there for me through the Good and the Bad, Happy for Gods blessings, thankful for what I have and for what I strive to Get in the future, always believe and work hard, everything can be Achieved with work, dedication, patience and some amount of luck 🙏 appreciate life and enjoy the moment for the moment, what comes in the future is unwritten, 2019 is coming to an End, thank you to everybody who has made an impact on me and my life untill now, wish everybody a lot of health, love, happiness and a lot of success for the upcoming year 2020 ❤️❤️ #familyfirst #thankful #blessed #lovelife