Lazio, Berisha si augura un 2020 pieno di successi

Di
Tommaso Marsili
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Valon Berisha non è stato molto fortunato in questo finale di 2019. Su Instagram augura un anno pieno di amore e salute

Il poco spazio avuto e l’errore contro il Celtic: il 2019 sportivo di Berisha non è stato dei più belli. Con la Lazio ha vinto due trofei, non essendone il protagonista e quando ha giocato non sempre si è fatto amare.

Al momento, le voci di mercato vedono il 2020 del kosovaro lontano da Roma. Lui ora non ci pensa e su Instagram spera che l’anno che verrà sia pieno di successi.

