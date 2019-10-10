Nani, una prodezza in MSL candidata al ‘Gol of The Year’ – VIDEO

Una vera e propria prodezza quella del portoghese Nani, candidata come gol dell’anno in MSL

La sua parentesi in biancoceleste non è stata delle migliori ma si sa il talento rimane immutato anche con il passare degli anni. Nani lo ha dimostrato con una perla segnata in MSL con la maglia dell’Orlando City.

Stop di sinistro, finta, contro finta e sinistro imparabile che va a finire proprio all’incrocio dei pali. La rete è talmente bella da essere entrata in nomination come gol dell’anno, il vincitore del ‘Gol of the Year’ verrà eletto il 22 ottobre. Di seguito la lista completa dei gol in nomination:

Theo Bair (VAN) vs. POR; Leonardo Bertone (CIN) vs. SEA; Kei Kamara (COL) vs. SKC; Hassani Dotson (MIN) vs. DAL; Wayne Rooney (DC) vs. ORL; Heber (NYC) vs. RBNY; Pedro Santos (CLB) vs. CIN; Raul Ruidiaz (SEA) vs. ATL; Jefferson Savarino (RSL) vs. ATL; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA) vs. LAFC; Carlos Vela (LAFC); Orji Okwonkwo (MTL) vs. POR; Alejandro Pozuelo (TOR) vs. NYC; Josef Martinez (ATL) vs. CIN; Gustavo Bou (NE) vs. VAN; Nani (ORL) vs. NE.