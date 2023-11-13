Connettiti con noi

Lazio Roma, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Romagnoli il migliore, ottimo Guendouzi
Lazio Roma, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Romagnoli il migliore, ottimo Guendouzi

Pubblicato

40 minuti fa

su

Romagnoli

Lazio-Roma, le pagelle dei quotidiani: il migliore tra i biancocelesti è Romagnoli, bene anche Guendouzi. Tutti i voti

Le pagelle dei quotidiani oggi in edicola promuovono la gara della Lazio nel derby di ieri contro la Roma. Romagnoli il migliore:

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6,5, Patric 6, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5,5 (36’st Hysaj SV); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 6 (19’st Vecino sv; 30’st Rovella 6)), Luis Alberto 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5 (36’st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5.5 (19’st Isaksen 6). All.Sarri 6

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT –  Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Marusic 5 (37′ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6,5, Cataldi 5,5 (19′ st Vecino sv, 30′ st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (37′ st Kamada sv), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5 (20′ st Isaksen 6). All.: Sarri 5,5.

IL MESSAGGERO – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6,5, Patric 6,5, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5,5 (36’st Hysaj ng); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 5,5 (19’st Vecino ng; 24’st Rovella 6)), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (36’st Kamada ng), Immobile 6, Pedro 6 (19’st Isaksen 6). All.Sarri 6,5

IL TEMPO – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Romagnoli 6.5, Patric 6, Marusic 5.5 (37’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 6 (19’ st Vecino sv, 31’ st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5.5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5.5 (19’ st Isaksen 6). All. Sarri 6 

CORRIERE DELLA SERA – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 7, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5 (Hysaj sv 37’ st); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 5 (Vecino sv 20’ st; Rovella 6,5 30’ st), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (Kamada sv 37’ st), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5 (Isaksen 6 20’ st). All: Sarri 6 

LA STAMPA – Provedel sv; Lazzari 6, Patric 6,5, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (37′ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6,5, Cataldi 5,5 (19′ st Vecino sv, 30′ st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (37′ st Kamada sv), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5,5 (20′ st Isaksen 6). All.: Sarri 5,5.

IL RESTO DEL CARLINO – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella 6), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5 (20’ st Isaksen 6).All. Sarri 6.

LA NAZIONE – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella 6), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5 (20’ st Isaksen 6).All. Sarri 6.

IL GIORNO – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6.5, Cataldi 5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella 6), Luis Alberto 6,5; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 6, Pedro 5 (20’ st Isaksen 6).All. Sarri 6. 

IL GAZZETTINO – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6,5, Patric 6,5, Romagnoli 7, Marusic 5,5 (36’st Hysaj ng); Guendouzi 7, Cataldi 5,5 (19’st Vecino ng; 24’st Rovella 6)), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (36’st Kamada ng), Immobile 6, Pedro 6 (19’st Isaksen 6). All.Sarri 6,5

L’ECO DI BERGAMO – Provedel 6; Lazzari 6, Patric 6, Romagnoli 6, Marusic 6 (36’ st Hysaj sv); Guendouzi 6,5, Cataldi 5,5 (20’ st Vecino sv, 30’ st Rovella sv), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (37’ st Kamada sv), Immobile 5,5, Pedro 5,5 (20’ st Isaksen 6). All. Sarri 6. 

