Europa League, Siviglia Roma e Inter Getafe rinviate: il comunicato

La certezza che Siviglia Roma e Inter Getafe non avrebbero giocato era nell’aria ma ora è arrivata nel concreto da parte della Uefa che con un comunicato ufficiale ha reso nota la decisione.

Impossibile infatti per i giallorossi lasciare l’Italia e per il Getafe arrivare a Milano.

As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following #UEL matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow.

🇪🇸 Sevilla – AS Roma 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Internazionale – Getafe 🇪🇸

