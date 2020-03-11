Europa League, Siviglia Roma e Inter Getafe rinviate: il comunicato

Europa League, la decisione non poteva che essere questa: la Uefa ha rinviato i match delle due italiane
La certezza che Siviglia Roma e Inter Getafe non avrebbero giocato era nell’aria ma ora è arrivata nel concreto da parte della Uefa che con un comunicato ufficiale ha reso nota la decisione.
Impossibile infatti per i giallorossi lasciare l’Italia e per il Getafe arrivare a Milano.
As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following #UEL matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow.
🇪🇸 Sevilla – AS Roma 🇮🇹
🇮🇹 Internazionale – Getafe 🇪🇸
— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020