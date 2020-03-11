Europa League, Siviglia Roma e Inter Getafe rinviate: il comunicato

Jessica Reatini
© foto @CalcioNews24

Europa League, la decisione non poteva che essere questa: la Uefa ha rinviato i match delle due italiane

La certezza che Siviglia Roma e Inter Getafe non avrebbero giocato era nell’aria ma ora è arrivata nel concreto da parte della Uefa che con un comunicato ufficiale ha reso nota la decisione.

Impossibile infatti per i giallorossi lasciare l’Italia e per il Getafe arrivare a Milano.

 