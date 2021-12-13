Connettiti con noi

UFFICIALE – Da rifare il sorteggio della Champions League: il comunicato
Sorteggi Europa League: la Lazio pesca il Porto ai playoff

Sorteggi Europa League: oggi la Lazio conoscerà la sua avversaria

Gazzetta dello Sport: «Ma la Lazio è ancora una grande squadra?»

Serie A nerazzurra: Inter che spettacolo, Atalanta che reazione

Il sorteggio della Champions League si rifarà lo ha reso noto la UEFA con un comunicato ufficiale: tutti i dettagli

La UEFA ha comunicato ufficialmente che il sorteggio della Champions League verrà rifatto alle ore 15. Alla base un’errore del software che ha compromesso la regolarità del sorteggio stesso. Accolto dunque il ricorso dell’Atletico Madrid

