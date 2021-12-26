Connettiti con noi

Insigne, futuro in MLS? Su di lui c'è Il Toronto
Psg, servono 100 milioni: ecco i calciatori in vendita

Muriel può lasciare l'Atalanta: Lazio alla finestra?

Caicedo può lasciare il Genoa: la Fiorentina non è più interessata?

Calciomercato Lazio, tre sirene turche per Godin. I biancocelesti...

Insigne, futuro in MLS? Su di lui c’è Il Toronto

Pubblicato

2 minuti fa

su

Il futuro di Lorenzo Insigne è ancora tutto da decifrare e da decidere: offerta dall’MLS per lui? I dettagli

Quale futuro per Lorenzo Insigne? Il rinnovo con il Napoli sembra essere molto lontano e per l’attaccante si parla addirittura di un possibile passaggio in MLS.

Secondo quanto riferito infatti dall’account Twitter Will Forbes ci sarebbe il 95% di probabilità che l’affare vada in porto.

Nel cinguettio parla di un’offerta molto importante per il partenopeo, ma non resta che attendere quel che accadrà.

