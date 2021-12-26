Calciomercato
Insigne, futuro in MLS? Su di lui c’è Il Toronto
Il futuro di Lorenzo Insigne è ancora tutto da decifrare e da decidere: offerta dall’MLS per lui? I dettagli
Quale futuro per Lorenzo Insigne? Il rinnovo con il Napoli sembra essere molto lontano e per l’attaccante si parla addirittura di un possibile passaggio in MLS.
Secondo quanto riferito infatti dall’account Twitter Will Forbes ci sarebbe il 95% di probabilità che l’affare vada in porto.
Remember how I said it was 75% likely that Insigne was coming Toronto? From what I’m hearing it’s about 95% now. They’re in the final stages of the deal and working out the details. The big question still is will Napoli let him come this winter or wait until the summer. pic.twitter.com/Tk2XmhozVi
— Will Forbes (@TransfersMLS) December 23, 2021
Nel cinguettio parla di un’offerta molto importante per il partenopeo, ma non resta che attendere quel che accadrà.