News
Golden Boy 2022, trionfa Gavi: ecco tutti i premiati
Golden Boy 2022, trionfa il talento del Barcellona Gavi: ecco tutti i premiati di quest’anno
Sono stati svelati tutti i premi assegnati con il Golden Boy 2022. Il riconoscimento più ambito è andato a Gavi, che ha superato Camavinga, Bellingham e Musiala. Ecco tutti gli altri riconoscimenti:
- MIRETTI FABIO – Best Italian Golden Boy
- ARCANGELI NICOLE -Best Italian Golden Girl U21
- BRAND JULE Best European Golden Girl.
- CHIELLINI GIORGIO Targa Scirea,
- SHEVCHENKO ANDRYI Golden Boy Career Award
- ANCELOTTI E MOURINHO Targa Pozzo
- PIMENTA RAFAELA Best European Player’s Agent
- BENZEMA KARIM Golden Player Man
- PEREZ FLORENTINO Best European President
- MALDINI PAOLO Best European Manager