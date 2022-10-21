Connettiti con noi

Golden Boy 2022, trionfa Gavi: ecco tutti i premiati
Golden Boy 2022, trionfa il talento del Barcellona Gavi: ecco tutti i premiati di quest’anno

Sono stati svelati tutti i premi assegnati con il Golden Boy 2022. Il riconoscimento più ambito è andato a Gavi, che ha superato Camavinga, Bellingham e Musiala. Ecco tutti gli altri riconoscimenti:

  • MIRETTI FABIO – Best Italian Golden Boy
  • ARCANGELI NICOLE -Best Italian Golden Girl U21
  • BRAND JULE Best European Golden Girl.
  • CHIELLINI GIORGIO Targa Scirea,
  • SHEVCHENKO ANDRYI Golden Boy Career Award
  • ANCELOTTI E MOURINHO Targa Pozzo
  • PIMENTA RAFAELA Best European Player’s Agent
  • BENZEMA KARIM Golden Player Man
  • PEREZ FLORENTINO Best European President
  • MALDINI PAOLO Best European Manager
